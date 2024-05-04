Florida man arrested after stolen ring found for sale online by rightful owner: police

article

A Florida man's alleged attempt to cash in on stolen jewelry took a turn when the custom rings he tried to pawn wound up on a website that caught the attention of the rightful owner.

Connor Sanford, 27, was arrested and charged with dealing in stolen property and grand theft after the incident that unfolded on April 24 in Sumter County, according to an arrest affidavit from the Wildwood Police Department.

Police responded to the 800 block of SR-44 in reference to a theft. They met with a man who, in the process of moving, learned that he was missing several pieces of jewelry and other collectibles from a safe that he had already shipped out of state, the affidavit said. The man contacted his friend and had him call a locksmith to open the safe, which revealed that a gold ring and collectible coins were missing.

The man then confronted Sanford, who had access to the keys and the safe, the affidavit said. He also reportedly admitted to stealing the items. Sanford's relationship to the victim was not made immediately clear.

Two days later, police met with Sanford, who, again, admitted to stealing the items from the man's safe and pawning them at a local pawn shop in Wildwood. Police did not arrest him at this point in time since they were not in Wildwood at the time of the conversation.

On April 29, Sanford turned himself in to Bob's Bail Bonds. He was transported to the Sumter County Detention Center and has since been released after posting $7,500 bond.