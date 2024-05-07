Georgia woman claims $2 million lottery prize in Florida: Can out-of-state residents still win big?

A woman from Georgia tried her luck at a Florida Lottery game and won big!

Lavoncis Armstrong claimed a $2 million top prize in the $10 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced last week. The 64-year-old woman from Riverdale, Georgia, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,597,848.

Riverdale is located about 20 minutes south of Atlanta.

Armstrong bought the winning ticket from A P Discount, LLC, at 2710 South Ridgewood Ave. in South Daytona, a Citgo gas station.

The gas station also received a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning lottery ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, non-Florida residents can still play and claim winning tickets in the Sunshine State. To claim a prize, winners must either visit the lottery headquarters for prizes $1 million and above, a district office for prizes worth $600 to $1 million for games without an annual payment option or any Florida Lottery retailer for prizes $599 and under.

To claim a ticket from out of state, winners must fill out the back of their winning lottery ticket and mail it to the claims office along with the required forms, including the Winner Claim Form and a copy of your ID. The Florida Lottery will then mail you a check for your prize.

It's important to note that federal law prohibits the mailing of lottery tickets across state lines, the Florida Lottery said.

"The risk of mailing tickets remains with the player and will not be assumed by the Florida Lottery," the Florida Lottery website adds.

Click here for more information about claiming a Florida Lottery prize.