4 baby alligators rescued by FWC after alleged poaching attempt

article

Four young alligators were snatched from their nest by poachers, who are now facing over a dozen criminal charges for their actions, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

A concerned member of the community contacted FWC, which rescued the four juvenile gators and returned them to where they belong. It remains unclear at this time where and when in Florida this alleged poaching incident occurred.

'Rarest alligator in the world' now on display at Gatorland for first time ever

They are now "safe and sound," FWC said.

The poachers, whose identities were not made immediately available, are facing 14 misdemeanor charges, including the poaching of an adult female alligator.

Fisherman hooks prehistoric 200-pound alligator snapping turtle before catching monster alligator gar

This is a developing story.