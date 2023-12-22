Siblings stuck in Florida foster care return home in time for Christmas

Five brothers stuck in Florida's foster care system have returned home to Michigan just in time for Christmas. The reunion came just days after their story aired on FOX 35 News.

Valerie Mitchell, their grandmother, said it was a battle to get the boys home.

"I don't think if y'all hadn't reached out to these people that the boys would be home before Christmas, but I am very thankful that y'all did reach out," Mitchell said.

The five boys were split between 3 foster homes in Florida after Shamika Mitchell, their mother, was arrested in Volusia County. Deputies said she abandoned her one-year-old son on the beach, and "he was cold to the touch" when they found him.

Valerie Mitchell said her daughter was having a mental breakdown and said the one-year-old has fully recovered.

"He's doing good," Mitchell said. "He's home with family. He's around his brothers all the time, so he's doing really good."

Mitchell said she and her husband flew to Florida to see their grandsons and take them back to Michigan but were not allowed to by the Florida Department of Children and Families. Mitchell said she faced lots of "red tape."

"It was a lot of paperwork that had gotten lost which hadn't been filed on time manner," Mitchell said.

She turned to FOX 35 News for help with her case.

"I guess y'all applied some pressure to these people, and they were able to get the boys home," Mitchell said.

Shamika is still in the Volusia County Jail and is being held without bond.

"[I'm] hoping and praying that my daughter can come home," Mitchell said. "[I'm] hoping and praying that these boys will continue to be successful."

FOX 35 reached out to DCF and received a statement that didn't address Mitchell's case.

"The Department conducts investigations concerning all allegations of abuse, neglect or abandonment. Information regarding investigations is confidential per section 39.202, Florida statutes."

After weeks of very little contact with the boys in foster care, Mitchell said she's happy they're home just in time to celebrate.

"It means a lot," Mitchell said. "They have a lot of family here. They got a lot of support, so it means a lot."

Mitchell said the whole family is working on getting gifts for the boys and added she's ready to cook for Christmas.