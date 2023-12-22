Couple frustrated with soaked carpet in Carnival cruise suite

Soaked floors on a cruise ship left one couple sloshing around on the wet carpet in a stinky room for nearly a week.

The Kula family couldn’t wait to leave Port Canaveral and cruise before Christmas. Now, they can’t wait for it to be over. They’re frustrated after being stuck in a wet suite for nearly seven days.

"If they can put a rollercoaster on a cruise ship, they should be able to seal the doors properly from rain entering," said Scott Kula, who’s currently on board the Mardi Gras ship.

He says he’s been dealing with drenched floors in his suite on board the Carnival ship for his seven-day cruise.

In several videos he shared with FOX 35, you can see and hear wet carpet seeping out from under his shoes, which he’s now calling "a total disaster."

We met up with Scott on day six of his cruise. He says the floors were wet on day one.

"It started out kind of like a musty, dirty smell, and it’s progressed to a bad mold smell almost," he added, saying it’s been difficult for them to sleep in the room because of the odor.

On top of that, loud blowers trying to dry out the floors have been blaring for hours on end.

"They’re still having the blowers in there 8-10 hours a day, blowing constantly. You can’t hear anything. You can’t spend any time in the room. It’s just very, very frustrating on our end," he exclaimed.

Scott says they asked about moving to a new room on day one, but that didn’t happen.

The upgraded suite cost him around $6,000, and they even paid to rent a cabana to get away from their room. He’s frustrated because he says he just wants a refund for the suite.

In a statement sent to FOX 35, Carnival apologized for the inconvenience and read, in part, "We had a small number of staterooms on Mardi Gras that were impacted by heavy winds and rain... The ship is full for the holiday season, and we do not have any available staterooms or suites to move guests."

The cruise line offered them onboard credit, but with one day left on the cruise, Scott didn’t think that was fair.

"I find that very disturbing," he added.

FOX 35 took these concerns to a national cruise travel expert.

"They should be given a full future cruise credit," said Stewart Chiron, The Cruise Guy.

Scott and his wife have to spend one more night in the suite before they can stop sloshing around on a wet carpet.

"It’s just horrible," the cruiser concluded.

The Mardi Gras will return to Port Canaveral on Saturday morning. The cruise line says they are reaching out to the couple to try to resolve these issues.