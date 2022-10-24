Expand / Collapse search

Shooting at Orlando Denny's: 1 dead, 1 hurt after argument inside restaurant, police say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 9:22AM
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando

Orlando police investigating deadly shooting inside Denny's restaurant

One person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting inside a Denny's restaurant in Orlando early Monday, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department said the incident happened around 3:04 a.m. at the location on T.G. Lee Boulevard, just north of the Orlando International Airport.

Orlando police said an argument between two people led to a physical altercation. During the incident, the suspect allegedly shot at the person involved in the argument, killing them. 

A bystander was shot and transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to police. 

Officers said they have a suspect in custody. Their identity has not been released at this time.