Shooting at Orlando Denny's: 1 dead, 1 hurt after argument inside restaurant, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting inside a Denny's restaurant in Orlando early Monday, according to police.
The Orlando Police Department said the incident happened around 3:04 a.m. at the location on T.G. Lee Boulevard, just north of the Orlando International Airport.
Orlando police said an argument between two people led to a physical altercation. During the incident, the suspect allegedly shot at the person involved in the argument, killing them.
A bystander was shot and transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.
Officers said they have a suspect in custody. Their identity has not been released at this time.