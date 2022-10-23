East River High School football QB killed in crash while trying to help driver stuck on side of road

article

An Orlando school community is mourning the loss of one of its students killed in a crash early Sunday.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirms Nick Miner, 18, of Orlando, was the driver of a pickup truck that stopped to help another driver stuck on the side of the road, when he was hit and killed by another car.

According to staff and classmates, Miner was a student at East River High School and was a quarterback on the football team.

A message from the school's principal, Becky Watson, regarding the "tragic death of one our students" was shared on the school's Facebook page Sunday:

Miner's teammates and loved ones set up a memorial at the crash scene Sunday.

Authorities said the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Dallas Boulevard, near Oberly Parkway in Orlando.

According to FHP, the driver of a white Honda Insight headed north on Dallas Boulevard in the northbound lane, "failed to observe" Miner's white Ford F-150 stopped in the road as he attempted to pull a gray Ford F-150 back onto the road, and struck the left side of the white Ford F-150. As a result of the collision, the pickup truck overturned and Miner was thrown from the vehicle, killing him.

Two other people – a 17-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman – who were standing outside of the gray Ford F-150 when the crash happened, were hit by the other pickup truck when it overturned. Troopers said they were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers said charges are pending.

Grief counselors will be available at the high school beginning Monday morning for students and staff members.