National Hurricane Center watching 2 disturbances in the Atlantic: Will they impact Florida?

After a period of quietness in the tropics, the FOX 35 Storm Team is now monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center said one disturbance is located in the Central Subtropical Atlantic less than 400 miles east of Bermuda. Formation chances over the next five days are low at 10 percent.

The other disturbance in the Southwestern Atlantic and has a 20 percent chance of formation over the next five days.

Impacts to Florida are unlikely if anything were to form. Continue to check in with us at FOX 35 for more updates in the tropics!

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.