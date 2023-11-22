Cory Hill tried to kill ex 3 hours after murdering estranged wife Shakeira Rucker in storage unit: deputies

New details have been released regarding the death of Shakeira Rucker, a missing Winter Springs mom that was found dead in a storage unit over the weekend.

A warrant for Rucker's estranged husband Cory Hill, who is already in jail for unrelated attempted murder charges of his "ex lover," was secured on Wednesday morning for the death of Rucker, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. He was charged with first degree murder with a firearm.

In the warrant, deputies shared a timeline of events surrounding the death of Rucker and the attempted murder of Hill's ex-girlfriend, Angel Milligan. This timeline revealed that Hill allegedly shot and killed Rucker in his storage unit and then tried to kill his "ex lover" Milligan about three hours later, according to deputies.

"Hill attempts to kill the female he was having an affair on Rucker with approximately three hours later. It can be deduced Hill killed Rucker and then attempted to kill the female he had an extra marital affair with," the affidavit said.

Here's a look at the events that unfolded, ultimately leading to the death of Rucker:

It allegedly took Cory Hill less than 20 minutes to kill Shakeira Rucker in his storage unit

Rucker and Hill were seen together the night of Nov. 11 on surveillance footage from a retail store and restaurant, according to deputies.

The next morning, the two were also seen entering the storage facility where Rucker was ultimately killed, Your Storage Units Apopka on Wiggins Road. In both sightings, Rucker was seen wearing a blue outfit. That's the same outfit she was wearing when deputies found her inside the storage unit days later.

At the storage unit, Hill was seen on surveillance footage entering the facility at 6:39 a.m. with a woman in the passenger seat matching Rucker's description, according to the affidavit.

Seven minutes later, Rucker's phone contacted her family saying she was on her way home, according to the arrest warrant.

Less than 20 minutes after Hill and Rucker entered the storage facility, deputies said he was spotted leaving the facility alone.

Hill reportedly told Rucker's family that she was not with him and he hadn't seen her since 6:30 a.m. that day. This was later disproved by Hill's cell phone data and "the fact that Rucker was never seen leaving the storage unit she was found deceased in," the affidavit said.

When deputies arrived to the storage unit on Nov. 18 after someone reported a bad smell coming from Hill's unit, they found Rucker in said blue outfit, the affidavit said. A fired cartridge casing was found in her hair, plus three others in the storage unit. Blood was seen near Rucker on the ground and on the walls, deputies said.

"There was no evidence to suggest the victim was shot somewhere outside of the storage unit and then moved into the storage unit," the affidavit said.

Hill also allegedly tried to hide Rucker's body by "haphazardly" placing two tires in front of her body.

"Based on the positioning of the female's body, the tires were placed there after the female fell on the floor," the affidavit added.

Cory Hill allegedly tried to kill his 'paramour' 3 hours after killing Shakeira Rucker

At 10:13 a.m. that day (Nov. 12), Hill arrived to Milligan's house and "attempted to kill her," according to deputies. In the affidavit, Milligan is described as Hill's "ex lover" and "paramour." Rucker reportedly recently discovered Hill was in a romantic relationship and living with another woman, which was revealed to be Milligan.

"Rucker and the paramour learned they had both been deceived by Hill," the arrest warrant said.

Shakeira Rucker's estranged husband, Cory Hill, seen with Angel Milligan, whom investigators said Hill tried to kill on Nov. 12, 2023.

Hill fired off several bullets into her home, broke into a window, gained entry and tried to find Milligan "to kill her," the affidavit continued.

Deputies said they found several fired 9 mm cartridge casings at the scene.

On Tuesday, forensic analysis revealed the fired cartridge casings from Rucker's shooting and the incident involving Milligan were a match. Hill's car was also seen at both crime scenes, deputies said.

A warrant was secured for Hill on Wednesday.

Cory Hill's ex Angel Milligan: 'Why? Why me? Why her?'

Milligan spoke to FOX 35 News this week and shared she wanted to know why the man she briefly dated was allegedly involved in the murder of his estranged wife. Hill and Milligan dated for four months before separating in September, she said, adding that she didn't know he had a criminal past.

"I want to ask him, ‘Why? Why me? Why her?’" said Milligan. "It's heartbreaking, not an easy feeling."

Despite having been involved with "violent situations" with Hill in the past, she said she's lucky to be alive.

"… just having flashbacks of what happened that day, what could have happened," Milligan said.

Shakeira Rucker's brother: 'Everyone is angry'

A vigil was held for Rucker on Sunday, a day after her body was found, where her family opened up about the situation.

"Everyone is angry, but we must stay strong for the sake of my sister. She’s up there looking at us. We got to stay strong for her kids," Rucker's brother Clarence Thornton said.

Hill remains at the Orange County Jail without bond.