Missing Winter Springs woman found dead inside Apopka storage unit, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed late Saturday that the body of a missing Florida mom had been found.

Orange County deputies responded to the Self Storage at 2400 Wiggins Road in Apopka around 5 p.m. Saturday after someone complained about an odor. Deputies then found the body of 37-year-old Shakeira Rucker inside one of the storage units, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office news release.

OCSO said the case has now turned into a homicide investigation. No other details were immediately released.

Rucker has been missing since Nov. 11 after she was seen leaving her home in Winter Springs.

Her estranged husband, Cory Hill, has previously been named a "person of interest" in her disappearance. Hill was arrested last week in connection to an unrelated attempted murder investigation out of Orange County.

However, he reportedly refused to talk to deputies or police about the disappearance of Rucker.

Investigators said surveillance video showed Hill and Rucker together at a restaurant in Polk County on the night she was reported missing.

Hill has not been named a suspect or charged in Rucker's death.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina is expected to discuss the update with reporters on Sunday, according to the news release.

No other details were immediately available.