Vigil held for Shakeira Rucker after Winter Springs mom found dead inside storage unit: 'We must stay strong'

It is a tragic time for Shakeira Rucker's family after they learned that their loved one was murdered.

Sunday night, a big crowd of people came out to show her family they are here for them.

"The love and support … everyone cared about my sister and our family so to see the support from everyone is amazing," said Rucker's brother Clarence Thornton.

Family and friends came together to mourn the loss of Rucker – the Winter Springs mother of four was found dead this weekend. Her brother Clarence and the rest of the family had been searching for her all week.

"Everyone is angry, but we must stay strong for the sake of my sister. She’s up there looking at us. We got to stay strong for her kids," said Thomas.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Rucker's estranged husband Cory Hill is the prime suspect in her murder.

She was last seen with him last weekend.

Credit: Winter Springs Police Department

Deputies found Rucker's body with gunshot wounds in a storage unit registered to Hill.

They were called out to the Apopka storage facility Saturday night because of an odor that was coming from the unit.

Hill is behind bars right now on an unrelated case where he is accused of shooting up his ex-girlfriend's house – the day after Rucker went missing. He is being charged with attempted murder in that case.

"He is under a no-bond status and I say that because we have plenty of time to continue collecting evidence to build up our case to charge Cory Hill with Shakeira’s murder," said Sheriff John Mina.

Her brother said they'll be there every step of the way.

"Until justice is served, we are going to be at every court appearance," said Thomas.

State Attorney Andrew Bain was alongside the family at Sunday night's vigil.

"For the community, the message for them is to make sure they know that we’re here for them," said Bain. "We go to work every day to fight for the victims in our community. Fight to keep our community safe and keep people from continuing to harm our community."