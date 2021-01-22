Shake Shack to open its first-ever drive-thru location in Florida

article

Shake Shack announced that its first-ever drive-thru location will open in Orlando, Florida this year!

The popular burger chain says the new location will open in mid-late 2021 at 11637 Daryl Carter Parkway, which will be part of Vineland Pointe, a new development in Orlando filled with dining, shopping, and entertainment options.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in Orlando," said Andrew McCaughan, Chief Development Officer of Shake Shack. "The Vineland Pointe development is the perfect location to debut our first drive-thru. We are excited to bring the Shake Shack experience to guests in a new way, pairing our classic community gathering experience with the ability to enjoy our signature menu within the comfort of their own cars."

The 3,300 square-foot Shack will be constructed with recycled and sustainable materials and will also feature an outdoor patio with ample seating for guests. The drive-thru will feature a digital menu board, a two-lane ordering system, and a separate pick-up window for convenience.

RELATED: 'Wawa Drive-Thru' to begin construction next month

Advertisement

The Vineland Pointe Shake Shack menu will feature classics including the ShackBurger, crinkle-cut fries, and hand-spun shakes along with limited-time offerings of sandwiches and shakes.

"As part of Phase 3 at Vineland Pointe, the first Shake Shack drive-thru will offer a terrific casual dining experience alongside premium retail," said Bill O’Connor, CEO of O’Connor Capital Partners. "We are very pleased to be bringing this iconic restaurant operator both to the local community and Orlando visitors."

MORE NEWS: World's largest drive-in movie theater coming to Central Florida

The company says they plan to expand to five to eight drive-thrus across the country by mid-2022.

Shake Shack has over 270 locations across the world.