Shake Shack drive-thru: What to order at the new Orlando location

No more hopping out of your car to get your burger fix: Shake Shack's first drive-thru location in Florida opens Thursday in Orlando!

The restaurant – known for its burgers, crinkle cut fries, and hand-spun milkshakes – is located at the Vineland Pointe Shopping Center at 11637 Daryl Carter Parkway. This is only the fourth drive-thru location for the entire company.

"Our Vineland Pointe Shack is finally here, and we are so excited to bring our drive-thru experience to Orlando," said Andrew McCaughan, Chief Development Officer at Shake Shack. "Our drive-thru offers ease and convenience for those looking to enjoy Shake Shack, while providing our signature hospitality and innovative design. Our Vineland Pointe Shack also features a beautiful dining room and expansive patio – hope you come and hang at the Shack."

The restaurant features a digital menu board, a two-lane ordering system, and a separate pick-up window and kitchen for drive-thru orders. Guests will be able to order directly in the drive-thru lanes or order ahead via its mobile app or website.

So what's on the menu? The chain is famous for its burgers, but there are plenty of other items too! Their menu, as listed on their website, includes but is not limited to the following:

BURGERS

ShackBurger - Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, ShackSauce

SmokeShack - Cheeseburger with applewood-smoked bacon, chopped cherry peppers, ShackSauce

Avocado Bacon Burger - Cheeseburger topped with freshly sliced avocado, applewood-smoked bacon, ShackSauce

'Shroom Burger (Vegetarian) - Crisp-fried portobello mushroom filled with melted muenster and cheddar cheeses, topped with lettuce, tomato, ShackSauce

Shack Stack - Cheeseburger topped with a 'Shroom Burger with lettuce, tomato, ShackSauce

CHICKEN

Buffalo Chicken - Crispy, hand-breaded chicken breast covered in our Buffalo sauce, topped with our ranch sauce over pickles and shredded lettuce on a toasted potato bun

Chicken Shack - Crispy chicken breast over lettuce, pickles, buttermilk herb mayo (contains milk, wheat, egg, soy, and gluten)

Avocado Bacon Chicken - Crispy chicken breast with freshly sliced avocado, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, pickles, buttermilk herb mayo (contains milk, wheat, egg, soy, and gluten)

Chicken Bites - Crispy, whole white meat bites served with honey mustard or BBQ (contains milk, wheat, soy, and gluten)

CRINKLE CUT FRIES

Fries - Crispy crinkle cut fries

Buffalo Spiced Fries - Crispy crinkle cuts dusted with our Buffalo seasoning, served with our ranch sauce

Buffalo Spiced Cheese Fries - Topped with our cheese sauce

Bacon Cheese Fries - Topped with our cheese sauce and applewood-smoked bacon

SHAKES & FROZEN CUSTARD

Chocolate Pie - Chocolate ganache toasted oat pie from Four & Twenty Blackbirds hand spun with chocolate frozen custard, topped with croissant cookie crumbles

Wake & Shake - Red Bay coffee hand spun with vanilla frozen custard, maple syrup, and orange zest, topped with whipped cream and orange candies

Shakes - Hand spun every single time (contains milk and egg)

Floats - Root beer, Purple Cow, Creamsicle® (contains milk and egg)

Frozen Custard - Vanilla or Chocolate (contains milk and egg)

The Shack will be open daily, Sunday - Thursday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

