Korean fried chicken chain opens first Florida restaurant in Orlando: What to order

Korean fried chicken is a growing trend and a popular franchise just opened its first Florida location in Orlando!

It’s called bb.q Chicken. There are thousands of locations in Korea and about 140 around the U.S. in California, Texas, New York -- and now Florida.

The restaurant is located at 1246 E. Colonial Dr., just minutes from downtown Orlando.

So what’s the main difference between American-style fried chicken and Korean fried chicken?

"Because of our marination, we get to taste the variety of flavors inside and out," owner Daryl Kim told FOX 35 News.

Customers can choose from a variety of fried chicken options with several sauces that range in heat from mild to spicy.

Andrew Lee, Marketing Director for bb.q Chicken, says their Golden Original and Secret Spicy options are what the brand is known for.

"If you see a golden color outside, it means we use the most fresh and most clean oil in order to fry it."

As for Secret Spicy, Lee promises "once you take a bite of it, you can’t get out of it."

The restaurant also has traditional Korean dishes like Ddeok-Bokki, which are rice cakes and fish cakes reduced in a sweet and spicy red chili sauce.

As for side dishes, there are plenty of options including fries, steamed rice and fried dumplings. But Lee says you might want to think about having one of their imported Korean beers with your meal to have an authentic food experience.

"In Korea, we have a term called Chimaek which stand for ‘chicken and beer.’ That is a classic way to enjoy your Korean fried chicken and if you want to have an authentic Korean experience in Orlando, you gotta have Chimaek."

bb.q Chicken is open every day except Mondays. You can find the full menu on the restaurant’s website.



