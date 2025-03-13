Severe storm, tornado threat possible in Central Florida on Sunday

FOX 35 has declared Sunday a Storm Alert Day for Central Florida, with severe weather and tornado threats in the forecast.

What we know:

According to Meteorologist Brooks Garner and current forecast models, winds will veer with altitude, from southerly at ground level to westerly at jet stream level, producing a rotation in the column of air from ground to 30,000 feet.

That means any thunderstorms entering the region highlighted in orange in the graphics below, could rotate, which means a few tornadoes are possible. Garner explains in greater detail in the video at the top of this page.

Timeline:

Sunday, March 13

9 a.m.

3 p.m.

7 p.m.

11 p.m.

It's important to note that these will not be blockbuster Midwest-style twisters, but they can be strong enough to be life and property threatening.

This tornado threat comes just days after an EF2 tornado touched down in Seminole County during Monday's severe weather, causing significant damage in Longwood, before striking our FOX 35 Orlando Studios in Lake Mary near Interstate 4.

The National Weather Service said that tornado had peak winds of 115 mph, which is comparable to the wind gusts of a Category 2 or 3 hurricane.

Based on current projections, this next threat will end after midnight on Sunday, making way for a sunny Monday. The timing may shift more as we get closer to Sunday, so stay weather-aware.

Tornado watch vs. tornado warning: What is the difference?

Tornado watch:

A tornado watch is issued when severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are POSSIBLE in and near the watch area. This does not mean that a tornado will occur. It just means it's possible, per National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm is defined as a thunderstorm with winds of 58 mph or higher and/or hail 1 inch in diameter or larger.

Tornado warning:

A tornado warning is issued when a tornado is IMMINENT. If a tornado warning is issued, seek safe shelter immediately.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: