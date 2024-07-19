Several flights grounded at Orlando International Airport due to Microsoft outage

Several flights have been grounded at Florida airports due to a Microsoft outage affecting airlines, banks, media outlets and companies around the world on Friday.

The Orlando International Airport (MCO) said in a post on X they are experiencing flight delays and cancelations due to the worldwide issue.

Travelers with questions regarding their flight are asked to contact their airline directly.

The Tampa International Airport is also experiencing issues due to the outage, including 10 canceled flights and 27 delays on Friday, FOX 13 reported.

The website DownDectector, which tracks user-reported internet outages, recorded growing outages in services at Visa, ADT security and Amazon, and airlines including American Airlines and Delta.

News outlets in Australia reported that airlines, telecommunications providers and banks, and media broadcasters were disrupted as they lost access to computer systems. Airlines in the U.K., Europe and India reported problems and some New Zealand banks said they were offline.

Microsoft 365 posted on X that the company was "working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion" and that they were "observing a positive trend in service availability."

The company did not respond to a request for comment. It did not explain the cause of the outage further.

In the U.S., the FAA said the airlines United, American, Delta and Allegiant had all been grounded. Travelers at Los Angeles International Airport slept on a jetway floor, using backpacks and other luggage for pillows, due to a delayed United flight to Dulles International Airport early on Friday.

Several airlines made statements on X saying that they were following manual check-in and boarding processes and warned of delays due to technical problems.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.