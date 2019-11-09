Service dog given own spot in elementary school yearbook

article

Good dog, Tosha!

A service dog at an Arkansas elementary school is being honored with her very own spot in the yearbook.

According to their Facebook page, Tosha is a service dog for a fifth grader at Gravette Upper Elementary School who suffers from seizures. So when it came time to get yearbook photos taken, the school decided that Tosha deserved to be a part of it.

"She sat so nicely for her very first school pictures last week!! We are proud of how well she has acclimated to the culture here at GUE...and how well our students have welcomed her into our family."

