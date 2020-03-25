Orange, Osceola counties stay-at-home order goes into effect Thursday night

A mandate for Orange and Osceola counties residents to "stay-at-home" for two weeks starts Thursday night.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Osceola officials said that an executive order has been signed to issue a stay-at-home mandate in Osceola County starting Thursday at 11 p.m. It will last for two weeks, ending on until April 9.

Mayor Jerry Demings anounced the order for Orange County on Tuesday.

Non-essential businesses must close. All activities that are not essential must also cease. Essential errands will still be permitted, such as visiting a health or veterinary care professional, obtaining medical supplies or medication, obtaining food, grocery items or other household consumer products, the order states.

"We have to take care of one another by separating ourselves," the official said. "When you miss your family and friends, give them a call or even a video chat."

Kissimmee Mayor Jose Alvarez said that "this decision was not taken lightly.”

The Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson confirmed that violating this order is a 2nd-degree misdemeanor and that you can get arrested.

The Mayor of St. Cloud urged people to focus on families and compassion, citing that "we will work through this. This will not last forever."

The officials said that they currently have 39 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county. The Florida Department of Health says that there are currently over 1,600 positive cases in Florida and a death toll of 22 people.

