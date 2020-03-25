Stay-at-home order: What you can and can't do
ORLANDO, Fla. - Starting at 11 p.m. on Thursday night, all Orange and Osceola County residents are ordered to stay-at-home in an effort to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings on Wednesday issued the order, which will remain in effect until April 9.
Essential errands will still be permitted, such as visiting a health or veterinary care professional, obtaining medical supplies or medication, obtaining financial or legal services, obtaining food, grocery items or other household consumer products, the order states.
Any business that does not sell 'essential' items must close. Some examples include: country clubs, museums, arcades, movie theaters, playgrounds, pools, waterparks, concert and music halls, and bowling alleys.
Essential businesses that are allowed to be open during the stay-at-home order include: grocery stores, banks, veterinarians, restaurants, day care facilities, gas stations, news organizations, mail/shipping services, waste management, farmer's markets, and airlines. The full order can be found HERE.
So you may be wondering what you can and can't do during the mandatory stay-at-home order.
Rest assured, you can leave your home, but only for the following reasons:
- Need to buy groceries
- You need supplies for your house
- To go to doctor, pharmacist, or veterinarian
- Exercise like going for a jog, walk, ride a bike
- Ordering/picking up take-out
- To take your pets out for a walk
If you have to go to work and do not have the ability to work from home, law enforcement says you can drive to work.
As far as what you can't do during the order, gathering in groups of 10 or more is still not allowed to comply with social distancing guidelines.
You cannot visit other people's homes unless you are providing supplies or care to them.
As of Wednesday morning, there are 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Orange County and 1,467 in the state.
