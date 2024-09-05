Section of A1A closes again after severe weather washes away road; seawall project set to begin
ORMOND BY THE SEA, Fla. - A section of A1A has washed away again due to severe weather as the ocean roared nearby. Crews are working to repair a large portion of the road that has been swept away.
The affected stretch of A1A is closed between Sunny Beach and San Jose Drive. The erosion occurred in the area where the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has spent months, if not years, working on repairs and reinforcement efforts.
FDOT has reported to FOX35 that since Hurricane Ian struck in the fall of 2022, there have been at least 20 emergency repairs, costing millions of dollars.
A seawall project designed to protect the road from further damage is expected to start soon in the area.
"For many years, we have had issues along A1A. If you’ve driven over there, you know it is a very beautiful section of A1A, where you can drive right next to the ocean, so because of that, it is vulnerable to storms," said Cindi Lane, an FDOT spokesperson.
The goal is to begin the seawall project by next week, weather permitting. However, as seen, roadblocks like this continue to pose significant challenges.
