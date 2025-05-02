Expand / Collapse search

Florida one step closer to naming road after Trump

Published  May 2, 2025 7:33am EDT
Florida
The Brief

    • A bill aimed at naming a stretch of a Florida road after President Donald Trump is one step closer.
    • The bill unanimously passed the House in February and the Senate on Thursday.
    • It is set to go before Gov. Ron DeSantis for a signature.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida is one step closer to having a road named after United States President Donald Trump.

The backstory:

The proposal, first introduced in the House back in February, has gained unanimous support – clearing both chambers without a single "no" vote.  On Thursday, the Senate passed it 37-0.

What is HB 987?

The HB 987 bill aims to rename a part of Southern Boulevard between Kirk Road 74 and S. Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach County to President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.

The bill also proposes renaming a portion of W. South Street – from South Division Avenue to U.S. 441 in Orange County – as Geraldine Thompson Way, in honor of the late Florida senator who died in February due to complications from knee replacement surgery.

What's next:

Now, all that’s left is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature to make it official. If the bill is approved, it will become effective on July 1.

Dig deeper:

See a copy of the bill below or click here

The Source: This story was written based on information shared on the Florida Senate website.

