Florida one step closer to naming road after Trump
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida is one step closer to having a road named after United States President Donald Trump.
The backstory:
The proposal, first introduced in the House back in February, has gained unanimous support – clearing both chambers without a single "no" vote. On Thursday, the Senate passed it 37-0.
What is HB 987?
The HB 987 bill aims to rename a part of Southern Boulevard between Kirk Road 74 and S. Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach County to President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.
The bill also proposes renaming a portion of W. South Street – from South Division Avenue to U.S. 441 in Orange County – as Geraldine Thompson Way, in honor of the late Florida senator who died in February due to complications from knee replacement surgery.
What's next:
Now, all that’s left is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature to make it official. If the bill is approved, it will become effective on July 1.
Dig deeper:
See a copy of the bill below or click here.
