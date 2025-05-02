Florida one step closer to naming road after Trump

The Brief A bill aimed at naming a stretch of a Florida road after President Donald Trump is one step closer. The bill unanimously passed the House in February and the Senate on Thursday. It is set to go before Gov. Ron DeSantis for a signature.



Florida is one step closer to having a road named after United States President Donald Trump.

The backstory:

The proposal, first introduced in the House back in February, has gained unanimous support – clearing both chambers without a single "no" vote. On Thursday, the Senate passed it 37-0.

What is HB 987?

The HB 987 bill aims to rename a part of Southern Boulevard between Kirk Road 74 and S. Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach County to President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.

The bill also proposes renaming a portion of W. South Street – from South Division Avenue to U.S. 441 in Orange County – as Geraldine Thompson Way, in honor of the late Florida senator who died in February due to complications from knee replacement surgery.

What's next:

Now, all that’s left is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature to make it official. If the bill is approved, it will become effective on July 1.

Dig deeper:

See a copy of the bill below or click here.

