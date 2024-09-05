DoorDash driver saves motorcyclist left to die in West Melbourne hit-and-run crash: 'Thought he was dead'

A motorcycle rider is out of the ICU days after police say he was left in the street to die after a hit-and-run in West Melbourne.

The accident happened over the weekend, and police arrested 24-year-old Rebekah Tate on Wednesday.

They also released a new photo on Thursday, showing what police say is the biker’s motorcycle lodged under the suspect’s car. Friends tell FOX 35 News that the victim is 34-year-old John Powell, who's recovering at the hospital. He was taken out of critical care and had another surgery set for Friday.

Many people credit a good Samaritan with saving their lives. A DoorDash driver was making a late-night delivery when he saw a man lying limp in the middle of the road.

"I told the 911 dispatcher he was dead, I thought he was dead," said Good Samaritan Billy LeBlanc. "I wouldn’t wish it on anybody, but I’m glad I was there and was able to help him."

LeBlanc was the first person to stop and help him after he was hit by a car on U.S. 192 and Dairy Road around 2:30 in the morning on Sunday. He immediately called 911.

"I thought I was going to start doing chest compressions," said the DoorDash driver.

He’s still trying to process what he saw and the fact that the person responsible allegedly left him there to die.

"I’m glad they caught her," he said. "That’s the main thing they got her."

West Melbourne Police say a 24-year-old driver, Rebekah Tate, was behind the wheel of the car that hit Powell. She saw a judge on Thursday, facing two counts, including leaving the scene and tampering with evidence.

West Melbourne Police say Tate was caught on surveillance video allegedly trying to pull the motorcycle out from under her car. When she couldn't, she called someone to pick her up and left the scene, they say.

"She left him there to die, like how could you?" exclaimed one of Powell’s friends, Leah Lindstrand.

Lindstrand started a GoFundMe to help her friend.

She says he’s doing better but has a long road to recovery.

"Essentially, both of his legs don’t work. He’s got one big fracture on the left leg, another on the right leg. I know he’s got rib fractures," said the friend. "It broke my heart to see him like that. He’s doing better, so that’s good."

"I’m glad he’s alive. I’m glad he’s a strong guy, obviously, because she hit him hard," concluded Le Blanc.

At Thursday's hearing, Tate had a private attorney. The state agreed to a bond set at $17,500 - $15,000 on one count and $2,500 on the other.

The suspect's next court appearance is scheduled for October 1.