Plans to repurpose Sherwood Golf Club progress despite community pushback

Brevard County residents are voicing their concerns as developers continue their push to repurpose the Sherwood Golf Club into a high-density housing development.

The developers are seeking city approval for a 130-acre property on which they plan to build over 600 residential units.

After months of uncertainty, the project will move forward following the approval of several zoning waivers, despite efforts by some community members to delay the decision.

Residents packed a zoning meeting in Titusville to learn the fate of the former golf course. During the meeting, the board heard from dozens of people, with opinions on both sides.

"I’m here in support of the project. The golf course is there, it’s not doing anything," one speaker said. Another resident expressed concern, adding, "Our home values will decrease, absolutely, with all this new congestion and noise pollution."

Despite mostly negative feedback from the community, the council approved the necessary zoning changes. Developers responded to the concerns, saying, "At each meeting, we listened to concerns about traffic, stormwater safety, property values, and other issues."

The project was originally set to include about 900 units, but developers scaled back after hearing feedback from residents.

