Second Harvest training culinary workers to combat restaurant worker shortage

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida is working to combat the severe worker shortage in the hospitality industry by training potential new employees.

Second Harvest offers a free culinary training program to prepare people for a career in the hospitality industry. Students attend a 16-week course where they learn food prep and safety and sanitation.

Lead Chef Instructor Israel "Izzy" Santiago said since the coronavirus pandemic, they have seen a lot of new interest in the program, particularly from professionals looking to pivot after losing their job because of the pandemic.

Frank Rodriguez joined the class in February, after being furloughed from his bellman job for a year because of the pandemic. He said, "it was taking a toll on me so I was trying to find something to do because there weren’t many employment options."

Rodriguez said his family of five has been surviving on his wife’s income, but this training program could potentially open a new career for him, stating that, "I feel real confident about our options, everybody’s options once we leave here."

"Our job is to train you and to teach you how to work in a commercial kitchen," explained Chef Izzy. "Our commitment is to get the students ready for you on time, in a timely manner, so they can quickly jump in your line, quickly jump into your kitchen."

Chef Izzy added that the extra hospitality workers are desperately needed right now, telling FOX 35 that "when I look around everywhere I see there’s either a sign-up bonus, there’s for-hire signs, [and] most of them are hospitality."

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association said the hospitality industry is down 2.8 million jobs nationwide since February 2020.

The culinary training program at Second Harvest links students to potential employees to ensure they get a job once completing the course. Since the program began in 2013, more than 350 students have been placed in jobs in the food industry. Current students also receive weekly food assistance.

Simply Healthcare Foundation recently awarded Second Harvest a $100,000 grant for its culinary training program to help support a new group of students

For more information about the culinary training program at Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, CLICK HERE.

