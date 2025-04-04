Crash involving overturned vehicle blocks traffic at Orlando intersection; 1 hospitalized

The Brief One person was taken to a local hospital after two vehicles crashed at an Orlando intersection Friday morning. The crash happened around 6 a.m. at E Colonial Drive and Alafaya Trail N, troopers said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.



The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash with injuries in Orange County on Friday morning.

What we know:

Troopers said the crash happened around 6 a.m. at the intersection of E Colonial Drive and Alafaya Trail N.

The collision involved two vehicles, including one that had overturned.

At least one person was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The area is closed, and it is unclear when it will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: