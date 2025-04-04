Crash involving overturned vehicle blocks traffic at Orlando intersection; 1 hospitalized
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash with injuries in Orange County on Friday morning.
What we know:
Troopers said the crash happened around 6 a.m. at the intersection of E Colonial Drive and Alafaya Trail N.
The collision involved two vehicles, including one that had overturned.
At least one person was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment. Their condition is unknown.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The area is closed, and it is unclear when it will reopen.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol on April 4, 2025.