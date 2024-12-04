Sarah Boone appointed new attorney, her 10th since trial began, is a Notice of Appeal to follow?

Sarah Boone has a new attorney, making this her 9th court appointed attorney and her 10th attorney since her trial began.

Sarah Boone was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her boyfriend, Jorge Torres on Monday.

Prosecutors argued that Boone killed Torres with malicious intent and as an act of punishment.

The defense countered by claiming Boone was a victim of an abusive relationship with Torres and suffered from Battered Spouse Syndrome.

Boone was convicted of second-degree murder in the Feb. 2020 death of Torres, who was zipped inside a suitcase and left to suffocate.

Orange County Judge Michael Kraynick sentenced Boone to life in the Florida Department of Corrections. Boone rejected a 15-year plea deal prior to her trial.

According to the Orange County Clerk of Courts website, "The court appointed Allen Holland as counsel for purposes of appeal", on December 4, 2024.

We are still waiting for confirmation on if a Notice of Appeal has been filed.

