1 dead, 1 hurt in Sanford shooting, police say
A 22-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday afternoon in Sanford, police said. A second person was hurt and taken to the hospital.
Police said it is investigating the shooting as a homcide. Police said it needs the community's help to figure out what happened. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered.
What we know:
Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 3:30 p.m. near 14th Street and Mangoustine Avenue in southwest Sanford. Police found 22-year-old La-Don Ja Quan Williams with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died shortly after arriving, police said.
Police said a second person showed up at a nearby hospital with minor injuries related to the shooting.
Video from FOX 35 showed more than a dozen yellow evidence markets along 14th Street. Detectives were spotted canvassing the scene and area.
A view of the shooting scene near 14th Street and Mangoustine Avenue.
What we don't know:
Police have not released details on the circumstances of the shooting nor information on whether they're looking for anyone in connection to the shooting.
A $5,000 reward offered
What you can do:
Police said it needs the community's help with information on the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-8477. Tips that lead to solving the case could be eligible for up to $5,000 cash.
The Source: The Sanford Police Department issued a news release on the shooting on Saturday, Nov. 1.