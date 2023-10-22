Sanford man drunkenly crashes into, kills 2 on motorcycle with 9-year-old in car, troopers say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A man has found himself behind bars after he drunkenly crashed into a motorcycle, killing two people, with a 9-year-old girl in his car, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Michael Thompson, 40, of Sanford was arrested and charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter after the incident that unfolded on State Road 46 in Geneva at around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Thompson, the driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck, was driving west on SR-46 approaching Rest Haven Road behind a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The motorcycle stopped to turn left into a driveway, but Thompson failed to see it and collided with the back of it, FHP said in the crash report.

Both passengers on the motorcycle, a 65-year-old man and 61-year-old woman, fell off the bike as a result, troopers said.

A passerby saw what happened and pulled over to help Thompson and the people on the motorcycle, but another car on SR-46 failed to see all three vehicles stopped and collided with the motorcycle for a second impact, the report said. The driver tried to leave the scene, but collided with the back of the passerby's car and Thompson's car, the report continued.

According to troopers, Thompson and his 9-year-old passenger didn't suffer any injuries, were not transported to a local hospital and remained on the scene. The two people on the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene. It remains unclear if the passerby sustained any injuries, but the driver of the other car involved was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

It remains unclear if there are any other charges related to this case. FHP said this is an active criminal investigation.

Thompson is scheduled to appear in court on Monday afternoon.