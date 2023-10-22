1 dead after car crashes into downtown Kissimmee building, police say

article

A driver is dead after their car crashed into a building in downtown Kissimmee early Sunday morning, according to police.

The report came in at around 5:40 a.m. Sunday after a car drove into a building at the corner of Neptune and Broadway, according to the Kissimmee Police Department.

The driver was the only person in the car. The Kissimmee Police Traffic Homicide Unit is on the scene investigating.

Family members showed up to the scene, so the Osceola County Sheriff's Office was on hand to assist, Kissimmee Police Lt. Jesus Garcia told FOX 35 News.

"Seen family out here. There was wailing, there was crying. One woman became ill, nearly passed-out. The fire department had to help her," Kissimmee Main Street's Diana Marrero-Pinto said. "This is the first time I've seen an accident like this, that was a fatality, in the downtown."

At this time, all roadways in the area are open and vehicles are free to travel in the area.

This is an active investigation.

