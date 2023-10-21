Man dead, woman critically hurt in motorcycle crash in Brevard County: FHP

A man is dead and a woman is seriously hurt following a motorcycle crash in Brevard County overnight.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after midnight Saturday at Valkaria Road and Hideaway Lane.

Troopers said a 29-year-old Palm Bay man was traveling west on a motorcycle on Valkaria Road when he ran off the road while going around a curve.

As a result, the motorcycle began to overturn before striking a nearby concrete culvert – a drainage pipe under the road.

He died at the scene. His passenger, a 27-year-old Palm Bay woman, was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

FHP said the woman was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The driver, however, was not.

The crash remains under investigation.