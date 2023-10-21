Woman shot, killed after argument on Orlando sidewalk, police say

A woman is dead after being shot in the back by a man following an argument in Orlando Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officers said the shooting happened at 3 p.m. on Curry Ford Road and Bel Air Avenue.

According to the Orlando Police Department, a man and a woman were walking on a sidewalk when they were approached by a man who claimed to know them. An argument ensued, and the suspect shot the woman before running off, authorities said.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she later died of her injuries.

Police are searching for the suspect. No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police or Crimeline.