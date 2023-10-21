Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle in Orlando crash: troopers

A person riding on a bicycle in Orlando was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday morning, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. on East Colonial Drive and 3rd Street.

Officials are working to learn what caused the deadly collision.

RELATED: Man dead, woman critically hurt in motorcycle crash in Brevard County: FHP

The bike rider, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has not been identified at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.