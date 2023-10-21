Expand / Collapse search

Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle in Orlando crash: troopers

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. - A person riding on a bicycle in Orlando was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday morning, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. on East Colonial Drive and 3rd Street.

Officials are working to learn what caused the deadly collision. 

The bike rider, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has not been identified at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 