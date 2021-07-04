Sandbags in Central Florida: Where to get them as Elsa approaches

article

Residents are being warned to stay vigilant as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches Florida.

Several sandbag locations have opened up to help Central Florida residents prepare their homes.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Altamonte Springs:

The City of Altamonte Springs announced that sandbags will be available for residents starting Monday.

They will be available at 830 Magnolia Drive between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. It is a self-service operation so residents must bring their own shovels.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Daytona Beach:

The City of Daytona Beach on Sunday announced that they will offer sandbag supplies to residents ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa's arrival.

City officials said that the sandbag supplies will be available between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday at Daytona Beach's Public Works facility located at 950 Bellevue Avenue.

There is no charge for the sandbags but there is a limit of 10 bags per vehicle. They ask that residents bring their own shovels as well.

If demand is high enough, the City of Daytona Beach said that sandbag distribution will continue on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the same location.

