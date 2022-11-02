Rubio leads Demings in US Senate race in Florida according to new poll

article

Republican US Senator Marco Rubio leads US Representative Val Demings, the Democratic challenger in next week's general election, by six points according to a new InsiderAdvantage FOX 35 News exclusive poll.

The poll was taken on November 1, 2022. It surveyed 550 likely voters ahead of the mid-term congressional elections on November 8. It carries a margin of error of 4.2%.

Of those voters who took part in the poll, 51% responded they would vote for Senator Rubio if the election were held today. Congresswoman Demings earned 45% of voters' top pick for the seat.

In this survey, 3% of voters said they are undecided about who they will pick come Election Day. Only 1% of those surveyed said they intend to vote for another candidate on the ballot.

"Demings is performing better but still loses among every age group," InsiderAdvantage Chairman Matt Towery, who conducted the exclusive poll for FOX 35 News, said.

"It is obvious that President Biden’s very weak approval rating in Florida is likely a weight on both Democratic nominees" in Florida's high-profile Senate and Governor's races, he added.

The same poll found President Biden's approval rating among likely voters is 42.%.