Edgewater community expresses concerns about e-bikes
ORLANDO, Fla. - Several people in Edgewater are raising concerns about the potential dangers of e-bikes being on sidewalks and roadways.
What they're saying:
There are differing opinions on who should drive e-bikes and where.
POINT PLEASANT, NEW JERSEY - MAY 25: Kids ride an e-bike on May 25, 2025 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of the beach season and is historically one of the biggest travel weekends in the U.S. (Photo by Kena
"If you’re gonna be on the street, then you should be licensed to be on the street," said Hayden Sias. "My son wanted an e-bike that goes 35. And he’s 12. He has no business being on the road. And the sidewalks – they’re just not big enough for that kind of a vehicle."
Douglas Henry doesn’t think sidewalks are a good option either.
Douglas Henry
"If the vehicle or scooter has a motor, then it shouldn’t be on the sidewalk in general," he said.
The other side:
Not everyone shares this view.
"If you don’t want to see kids riding bikes, move to a 65 and up community," said Whittney Haynes. "It’s summertime, kids just got out of school. Let them have fun."
What's next:
The City of Cocoa Beach is considering toughening regulations on e-bikes. Edgewater District 4 Councilmember Eric Rainbird suggests the City Council discuss the possibility of doing the same.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: FOX 35 News Reporter Marie Edinger talked with people in New Smyrna and Edgewater who had varying opinions on e-bikes. She went to a park where a Facebook poster complained e-bikers put passersby in danger, and did see multiple children on e-bikes and e-scooters heading down sidewalks at high rates of speed. Edinger reviewed Florida statute regarding e-bikes, as well as several studies on bike speed published in the National Library of Medicine. She talked with Edgewater’s District 4 Councilmember about the potential dangers of e-bikes. She called Orlando Health Hospital, HCA Sanford, and Halifax Regional Medical Center, along with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office to see if complaints and accidents involving e-bikes are on the rise.