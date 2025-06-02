Edgewater community expresses concerns about e-bikes

The Brief Several people in Edgewater are raising concerns about the potential dangers of e-bikes being on sidewalks and roadways. Florida statute says e-bikes can be wherever regular bicycles are. E-bikers are not supposed to go over 28 miles per hour in Florida, but some have the capacity to go faster than that.



Several people in Edgewater are raising concerns about the potential dangers of e-bikes being on sidewalks and roadways.

What they're saying:

There are differing opinions on who should drive e-bikes and where.

"If you’re gonna be on the street, then you should be licensed to be on the street," said Hayden Sias. "My son wanted an e-bike that goes 35. And he’s 12. He has no business being on the road. And the sidewalks – they’re just not big enough for that kind of a vehicle."

Douglas Henry doesn’t think sidewalks are a good option either.

"If the vehicle or scooter has a motor, then it shouldn’t be on the sidewalk in general," he said.

The other side:

Not everyone shares this view.

"If you don’t want to see kids riding bikes, move to a 65 and up community," said Whittney Haynes. "It’s summertime, kids just got out of school. Let them have fun."

What's next:

The City of Cocoa Beach is considering toughening regulations on e-bikes. Edgewater District 4 Councilmember Eric Rainbird suggests the City Council discuss the possibility of doing the same.

