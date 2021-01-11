Rosen announces more layoffs following dismal 2020

article

One of Central Florida's largest hoteliers has announced another round of layoffs.

Rosen Hotels & Resort on Monday said it has cut an additional 202 positions according to a filing with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. The terminations were effective on Dec. 31, 2020.

"This is especially painful for me, as I consider these valued associates as extended members of the Rosen family without whose contributions our company would never have achieved the success it has through the years," wrote Rosen Hotels & Resorts President and COO Harris Rosen in a letter to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and state officials.

Rosen operates over half-a-dozen hotels in Orlando, ranging from economy to luxury accommodations. A large number of the layoffs appear to be associated with reservations and call center positions or server positions.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit Central Florida's tourism and hospitality industries particularly hard. Rosen announced nearly 2,000 layoffs last summer.

"Never in the 46-year history of my company would I have envisioned such a drastic decision," Rosen said.

Rosen acknowledged that "even after 9/11, all six of the hotels within our collection at that time were able to remain open as we initiated the construction of Rosen Shingle Creek. However, it is clear that these are truly unprecedented times."

