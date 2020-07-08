Rosen Hotels & Resorts announce 'unprecedented' layoffs due to COVID-19 pandemic

article

Rosen Hotels & Resorts in Orlando announced on Wednesday that they need to make layoffs across multiple locations due to the extreme circumstances caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is with deep personal regret that I announce a significant downsizing of staff at Rosen Hotels & Resorts. Never in the 46-year history of my company would I have envisioned such a drastic decision," Harris Rosen, President & COO, Rosen Hotels & Resorts said. "This is especially painful for me, as I consider these valued associates as extended members of the Rosen family, without whose contributions our company would never have achieved the success it has through the years."

These layoffs will reportedly become effective on July 31st.

Rosen added that "since the onset of COVID-19 earlier this year, we have maintained as many staff as possible, with the hope of business returning to usual in June of this year. Regrettably, this did not come to pass. And in fact, as we have monitored this situation on an hourly basis, we have come to realize that there are elements beyond our control causing more time and efforts required than initially envisioned to experience the return of business as usual in Orlando."

He also acknowledged that "Even after 9/11, all six of the hotels within our collection at that time were able to remain open as we initiated the construction of Rosen Shingle Creek. However, it is clear that these are truly unprecedented times."

He closed his statements by stating that "our goal with this restructuring is to remain solvent in preparation for the much-anticipated return of visitors and meetings to Orlando. At that time, we then look forward to re-engaging with our loyal associates to serve our leisure guests and meetings attendees with the same unparalleled service standard expected at a Rosen Hotel.”

The Director of Human Resources at Rosen Hotels & Resorts, Jonni Kimberly, confirmed that affected associates will not be required to reimburse the company for their health plan balances. Health and employee assistance program benefit coverage will be extended for affected associates and their dependents through August 31, 2020 at no cost.

Most of the company's have been closed since April and will remain closed until occupancy warrants reopening, they said.

