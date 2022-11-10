Rose Bay Dam in Port Orange breaches, several hundred homes at risk

Port Orange officials say the Rose Bay Dam has breached – possibly leaving several hundred homes at risk after Tropical Storm Nicole.

Port Orange Mayor Don Burnette said Thursday that the seawall and bank on the north end of the Cambridge Canal drainage system have been compromised and the tide at Rose Bay is pushing rising water in the area.

"Water levels are rising slowly and high tide is expected at approximately 11 a.m."

Hundreds of homes could possibly be affected by the breach.

RELATED: Tropical Storm Nicole lashing Florida with strong winds, heavy rains after landfall

Burnette spoke with Good Day Orlando and said the biggest concern is flooding since several hundred of homes also flooded during Hurricane Ian just weeks ago.

"The canal system runs through the neighborhood. So that's the problem that we're facing," Burnette said. "The canal system runs through the neighborhoods. It's the primary drainage system through several neighborhoods and an older area of Port Orange and we're very reliant on it. So if you flooded during Ian, you're at risk and be prepared to leave."

Port Orange City Hall posted a map of the area being affected.

Residents are advised to be aware of the potential for flooding of roads and structures. Precautionary evacuations are advised for low-lying areas in the Cambridge Canal area.

A Command Center has been set up on Wiltshire Blvd.

RELATED: WATCH: Several homes in danger of collapsing into ocean due to beach erosion from Tropical Storm Nicole

Officials are still assessing the situation and say residents in the Woods subdivision and anyone in low-lying areas on the Cambridge canal that flooded during Hurricane Ian that this is a possibility again.

Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday just south of Vero Beach. The system has now been downgraded to a tropical storm.