WATCH: Several homes in danger of collapsing into ocean due to beach erosion from Tropical Storm Nicole

Scary video shows several homes on the brink of collapsing into the ocean in Volusia County, Florida due to beach erosion caused by Hurricane Ian and now Tropical Storm Nicole.

FOX 35's Nestor Mato was out at Wilbur-By-The-Sea where the homes are teetering on the edge as beach erosion takes its toll. The 22 homes were reportedly evacuated ahead of Nicole.

The area was hit hard by Hurricane Ian just weeks ago and now Tropical Storm Nicole added to the danger. Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening back to a tropical storm.

Several pieces of furniture were spotted being washed away into the ocean and cracking was spotted on the foundation. What's worse is that high tide is yet to come.

"Every time there's a huge gust of wind or another giant wave, another piece of land goes away," Mato reports.

