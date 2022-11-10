Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
11
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tornado Watch
from THU 6:02 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 9:00 AM EST, Orange County
Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 PM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 8:45 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

WATCH: Several homes in danger of collapsing into ocean due to beach erosion from Tropical Storm Nicole

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 8:23AM
FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center
FOX 35 Orlando

Scary video shows several homes on the brink of collapsing into the ocean in Volusia County, Florida due to beach erosion caused by Hurricane Ian and now Tropical Storm Nicole.

FOX 35's Nestor Mato was out at Wilbur-By-The-Sea where the homes are teetering on the edge as beach erosion takes its toll. The 22 homes were reportedly evacuated ahead of Nicole.

The area was hit hard by Hurricane Ian just weeks ago and now Tropical Storm Nicole added to the danger. Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening back to a tropical storm. 

Several pieces of furniture were spotted being washed away into the ocean and cracking was spotted on the foundation. What's worse is that high tide is yet to come.

"Every time there's a huge gust of wind or another giant wave, another piece of land goes away," Mato reports. 

Here is the latest look at Nicole's projected track, forecast model, and satellite images.

