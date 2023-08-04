Ride at Fun Spot's Kissimmee amusement park closed after young boy seriously hurt

A roller coaster at a Florida amusement park has been indefinitely shut down after a six-year-old boy was found under the ride with serious injuries, according to officials.

The boy was found Thursday afternoon on the ground under the ride – The Galaxy Spin, a wild mouse-type coaster – and had "traumatic injuries," a spokesperson for the Osceola County Fire Rescue department said in a statement. That boy was transported to the hospital. An update on his condition was not available at last check on Friday.

In a statement, Fun Spot America confirmed that "an unfortunate incident" happened on its Galaxy Spin roller coaster and that a child was injured.

The Galaxy Spin at Fun Spot's theme park in Kissimmee on Friday, Aug. 4, a day after it was shut down after a child was injured. (FOX 35 Orlando)

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the child and their family, and we pray for a speedy recover," read the statement.

Later in the statement, Fun Spot said the ride has been inspected by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and that no mechanical issues were found. The amusement park said it "will not reopen the ride until we are 100% sure this will not happen again," adding that the coaster remains closed pending the investigation.

FOX 35 reached out to Fun Spot to inquire about what happened and how the boy was injured by the ride. We did not receive an immediate response.

Photos shared with FOX 35 showed a red sign had been placed in front of The Galaxy Spin's queue: "This ride is temporarily closed for maintenance" it read.

Photo shared with FOX 35. Courtesy: Jessica Hacker

The Florida Department of Agriculture said it was aware of the incident and was conducting an investigation. No other details were immediately released.

Fun Spot has two locations in Florida – in Orlando and Kissimmee – and a third in Atlanta, Georgia.