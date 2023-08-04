Child falls from coaster at Florida amusement park, rushed to hospital with 'traumatic injuries': officials

A six-year-old child was rushed to the hospital on Thursday with serious injuries after possibly falling off a roller coaster at a Florida amusement park, according to paramedics.

The Osceola County Fire Rescue Department responded to Fun Spot's amusement park in Kissimmee around 3 p.m. on Thursday after receiving reports that a child had fallen from a ride, a spokesperson told FOX 35 in a statement. A six-year-old child was found "with traumatic injuries" beneath a roller coasters tracks, the officials said.

First responders estimated that the coaster's track was about 20 feet above where the child was found. It was not immediately clear which ride the child possibly fell from.

The child was transported to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

FOX 35 has reached out to Fun Spot America and the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, which handles inspections for most amusement parks and attractions around the state, for additional information.

Fun Spot has two locations in Florida – Orlando and Kissimmee – and a third in Atlanta, Georgia.

