Residents in Orlando neighborhood suing two popular bars over loud music

Two bars in Orlando’s Mills 50 District, Grumpy’s Underground and Uncle Lou's, are the targets of a lawsuit claiming they’re playing music too loud. People in the neighborhood behind them say something's got to change.

"I just want it to stop," said John Peros, whose lawyer filed the case in Orange County court, "that's all we ever wanted from the beginning. Just show a little respect after 10 o'clock, when the world is trying to go to sleep. That you're not just blasting music randomly high and low frequency at 11, midnight, 1, 2, 3 in the morning."

Peros has been living on the street behind Grumpy's and Uncle Lou's since 1993. He says the loud music and throbbing bass are a big problem. "Well, when I bought it we backed up to a vacuum cleaner repair shop and a used record store. I actually owned a business in the building next to them. We were very respectful of the neighborhood, we were quiet, especially at night."

Lawyer Michael Grossman, who represents Grumpy's, said he sympathizes with Peros, but that Orlando’s Mills 50 district is changing. "It's becoming a lot more business-centric and a lot busier than it used to be, so it's created a little bit of tension between some of the residential neighbors with some of the businesses."

Lawyers for the bars say it's still very early on in the case. Grossman says the businesses aren't breaking any laws. "At least Grumpy's, one of the two bars named the lawsuit, just as an act of good faith, installed insulation throughout the building to reduce any sound that might exist. But for whatever reason, it's not to the satisfaction of this particular neighbor."

Orlando-based attorney Mark Nejame has owned entertainment businesses in the city. Nejame said how the case goes may depend on who was there first, the business or the homeowner. He said these issues will continue to be a problem as central Florida develops. "It sounds like now it's time for the city to start reevaluating these other districts. You're going to have this ongoing competition."