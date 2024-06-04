Relocated nuisance crocodile swims nearly 100 miles to return to Brevard County

A crocodile relocated by the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) traveled nearly 100 miles back to Brevard County. A homeowner recently spotted it on the Malibu Canal in Indialantic.

The Franco family captured a new video of a crocodile hanging out near their boat, and now they’re raising awareness to ensure everyone stays safe near the water this summer.

"Crocodiles aren’t anything to play with. You see it. You should go the other direction," said Adam Franco, who filmed the latest interaction with the crocodile behind his home. He says the crocodile got too close for comfort near his dog Loki, who was in his backyard when the crocodile was spotted.

"He’s probably getting very de-sensitized to humans. He’s probably getting fed a little bit by humans, so there’s really not a lot of fear," said the father.

Crocodiles are no stranger to these beachside neighbors. There was one spotted near the area last year. It allegedly ate a pug dog, hung out near the De Soto Park kayak launch, and ended up being relocated by FWC. Neighbors tell FOX 35 they think it’s the same one, and FWC agrees.

In a statement, an FWC spokesperson said, "The crocodile that the FWC relocated on October 13, 2023, was recently seen again in Brevard County. This particular crocodile has traveled over 100 miles during the course of 8 months to return to Brevard County, indicating that it prefers this area... To date, this animal has not displayed any concerning behaviors and is not considered to be a threat."

MORE HEADLINES:

"It’s definitely something to watch out for," said brothers Jackson and Joseph Franco. "I won’t kayak as much as I used to. I’ll be more cautious when I go near the water."

Experts warned us this could happen because crocs have a super sense that can bring them back to specific spots even if they’re moved hundreds of miles away. "Crocodiles always find their way back to where they want to be. It happens in every country. It happens with every kind of crocodile," said Savannah Boan, who’s the crocodilian enrichment coordinator at Gatorland.

Adam just wanted parents to be aware of the sighting since the kids are home for the summer and spending a lot of time in the water.

"That’s what they are doing. When you reached out, that’s the reason I really wanted to get it out there, because you’d hate to see it in the news days from now, a kid got bit," said Franco.

Keep small pets away from the water’s edge. Never feed the crocodile, and keep a close watch for the 8 to 10-foot reptile.

"When an alligator or crocodile is fed by a human being, they then lose that fear, and they see humans as a food source," concluded Boan.

It's not only dangerous to feed a crocodile. It's also illegal in the state of Florida.