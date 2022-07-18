Rash of road rage incidents has law enforcement warning drivers to stay alert

A recent rash of road rage shootings in Central Florida has local officials telling drivers to be careful when behind the wheel.

In Ocoee on Sunday, a woman was shot while riding in the passenger seat of this truck. She was taken to the hospital, and the police still haven't found the person responsible.

In Edgewater, officials are still looking for a man they said beat another driver with a stick and fired shots into his truck on Friday, all over a fight in traffic. FOX 35 News obtained 911 calls from drivers who frantically called in as gunshots rang out.

"I heard gunshots, and the other guy was trying to get away," a caller can be heard telling a dispatcher.

"We literally just saw him shoot into the vehicle, so we were like we don’t know if there’s a person there we just kept driving," another caller is heard saying.

A report released Monday by Edgewater Police details the incident. Investigators said the suspect, James Seiler, hit the victim in the head with a survey stick. The report also details Brittany Seiler’s involvement in the incident. It stated that she got out the gun and pointed it at the victim. Investigators said James Seiler then got a hold of the gun and fired at the ground and at the victim’s truck.

Brittany Seiler was taken into custody on Sunday in St. Johns County. James Seiler remains at large.

A day before that incident in Edgewater, Tremain Hepburn was shot and killed on State Road 408.



"Tremain was a great guy. Very supportive of his family, all his kids. If you ever needed something he was always there for you," said Jordan Mays, a close friend.

Hepburn leaves behind a wife and two kids.



"Every day, the kids wake up to their dad and their dad’s not here anymore," Mays added.



"Road-raging, yeah it’s definitely getting worse," said Eddie Feliciano, a defensive driving instructor at Road Ready Watchdog Driving School.



Feliciano said he warns his students to stay calm and don’t engage, adding that it’s safer to move over a lane or slow down if you have to avoid an aggressive driver.



