Volusia County deputies search for truck that may be involved in a 'suspicious incident' in Deltona

article

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help as they search for a truck that may be involved in a suspicious incident in Deltona.

Deputies say the driver of a white 2021 Ford F-150 with the Florida license plate IY0 0TW fled from police in both Volusia and Seminole counties.

Deputies are urging the public to stay away if they see the truck as the suspect(s) may be armed.

FOX 35 News reached out to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office for more information regarding the incident, but spokesperson said they can not provide any additional details at this time.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the truck, call 911.