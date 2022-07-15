Man killed in shooting on SR-408 was grandfather who loved family

Orlando police officers continue to search for the person who shot and killed a driver along State Road 408 near Bumby Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Police said Tremain Noval Hepburn, 46, was shot while driving his red pickup along the toll road and crashed into a tree. He later died at the hospital.

"It just hurts my heart," said Eddie Crattic, a friend of the victim. "Oh, I’m about to cry."

The toll road was blocked while investigators surveyed the crash site. A white car was being towed behind the truck.

"Somebody had stolen his car and he was bringing his car home. That’s why the car was connected to the back of his truck when he hit that tree," Crattic explained.

Tremain Hepburn (left) was fatally shot along State Road 408 near Bumby Ave. authorities say. the deadly shooting happened on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Crattic said he had known Tremain since he was a little boy. "It’s just such a tragedy," he said, wiping back tears.

He explained that Tremain was a loving husband and father, and had just recently become a grandfather. "I just don’t want this to happen to anyone else."

He said Tremain enjoyed going to the racetrack with his family. "He loved his cars. He’d like racing cars, would go down to the racetrack, takes his kids with him."

He also shared with us that he was a man who loved to tell jokes and make everyone laugh. "He wasn’t no gangster or stuff like that. He was a family man, and he was a good guy."

Police are investigating the cause of the crash to determine if this was a targeted incident or a random act.

Meanwhile, Crattic said he is going to be more careful while driving now.

"I try to contain myself. When I’m on the road and get cut off by people I try not to say anything. Cause people just shoot you for no reason."

He is asking anyone with information about Tremain's death, to call the police.

"If you seen something it’s not snitching. It's being a law-abiding citizen to help solve this crime."

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday near the Bumby exit. If you have information call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

