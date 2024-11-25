Randy Fine earns Trump's endorsement to relace outgoing congressman

Donald Trump has endorsed State Rep. Randy Fine in the race for Florida’s 6th Congressional District, the seat vacated by Rep. Michael Waltz who has been selected to serve as the president-elect's National Security Advisor.

Trump posted the endorsement over the weekend, but on Monday, Rep. Fine, who was just elected to the Florida State Senate, was tight-lipped on whether he was jumping into the race.

Political science experts say, depending on what Fine decides, Trump’s support could seal the deal for the Space Coast politician.

Donald Trump praised Randy Fine on social media, calling him an America first patriot who has his complete and total endorsement for Florida’s 6th Congressional District.

"It’s possible it may clear the field of serious competitors," said UCF professor and political science expert, Aubrey Jewett.

Jewett says Trump’s endorsements don’t always carry weight. However, in this race, the support speaks volumes.

"It’s an open seat, Republican primary for a congressional race," he said. "A Trump endorsement would be very valuable, very strong."

Not everyone agrees.

"Ninety percent of endorsements, the president barely knows what’s going on," said Anthony Sabatini, who is also considering throwing his hat in the race for Congress. "He [Trump] doesn’t know that Randy Fine is basically a borderline criminal, that he has ethics charges, he’s been found in contempt of court."

The current Lake County Commissioner says he knows several people who would have no problem facing off with Fine for the seat.

"If I don’t get in, it’s simply because there’s one or two people whose names I am not allowed to disclose at this point of them getting in," said Sabatini.

If Fine ends up winning, he won’t serve the Space Coast anymore. The 6th Congressional district covers parts of Volusia, Flagler and Lake counties.

"Bottom-line is this, at some point, the residents of his Brevard district will do without representation for at least a few months," concluded Jewett.

On Monday, Fine shared a FOX News article about Trump’s endorsement on social media and said, "I really wish mom could see this."

Right now, everyone’s waiting to see whether Fine will launch his own campaign for congress.

There will have to be another special election called here in Brevard County if Fine wins the race for Congress and has to give up his state senate seat.

