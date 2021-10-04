Purrr-fect pairing: 101-year-old woman adopts 19-year-old cat — 133 in human years

article

An old cat and an elderly woman are a purrr-fect match!

The Humane Society of Catawba County in North Carolina post on Facebook about the recent adoption of a 19-year-old cat by a 101-year-old woman.

The cat's name is Gus and in cat years, he's 19, but in human years, he's 133! That's 19 x 7 for anyone doing the math.

The humane society's Facebook post said: "Our hearts are ull with this beautiful adoption. Our 19 year old ( 133 in human years) Great-GrandPAW, has found the loving arms of his new mamma who is the ripe young age of 101. Congratulations Gus-Gus!"

Best of luck to the two centenarians!

(Courtesy: Humane Society of Catawba County)

Advertisement