Winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Florida

A Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold at a grocery store in Florida, lottery officials said.

The lucky ticket matched all five of the white balls in Monday night's drawing and increased the second-tier top prize of $1 million to $2 million by including the Power Play feature for an additional $1 per play.

The ticket was purchased at a Publix located at 9359 Sheridan Street in Hollywood.

Last night's Powerball numbers (Oct. 9, 2023)

The winning Powerball numbers from Monday's drawing were 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and the red Powerball 14.

Did anyone win the Powerball jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot spiked to an estimated $1.73 billion after no one won the grand prize.

The jackpot, which is the second-largest in U.S. history, has a cash value of $756.6 million.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Wednesday, Oct. 11.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.