Publix elevates sub game with 4 new Chicken Tender Sub options

You asked, Publix listened!

The Florida-based grocery chain quietly added four new Chicken Tender Subs to its menu last month, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX 35 News on Thursday. And the best part? One of them is on sale this week.

Chicken Tender Subs are already customizable at the deli counter, but Publix added four new signature ways customers can order the popular menu item.

"Customers love to customize their chicken tender subs, and we used information about the most popular combinations to create some new menu items," a spokesperson said.

Introducing the Parmesan Chicken Tender Sub, Buffalo Chicken Tender Sub, Bacon Ranch Chicken Tender Sub and Sweet and Spicy Chicken Tender Sub. Here's a look at Publix's newest Chicken Tender Sub varieties, which became available as regular menu items in all stores in May:

Parmesan Chicken Tender Sub

The Parmesan Chicken Tender Sub features Publix chicken tenders topped with marinara sauce, provolone cheese and Parmesan cheese, plus the customer's choice of any additional toppings.

The Parmesan Chicken Tender Sub is on sale for $8.49 starting Thursday through June 28.

Buffalo Chicken Tender Sub

The Buffalo Chicken Tender Sub features chicken tenders topped with (or tossed in) buffalo sauce, plus the customer's choice of toppings and cheese.

Bacon Ranch Chicken Tender Sub

The Bacon Ranch Chicken Tender Sub includes tenders topped with bacon, ranch dressing and the customer's choice of cheese and additional toppings.

Sweet and Spicy Chicken Tender Sub

The Sweet and Spicy Chicken Tender Sub is topped with sweet sriracha sauce, Boar's Head Spicy Three Pepper Cheese and the customer's choice of additional toppings.

Do you know this Pub Sub hack?

Any Pub Sub can be made into a salad, Publix shared on social media this week.

The more you know!